Helen Inez Malone, 89, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, peacefully in the comfort of her home. Helen was born on August 30, 1930, a daughter of the late William Robert Burnette and Charmie Omega Murray Burnette. Helen was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother, and a loyal and caring friend and co-worker. She retired in 2019 from a 35-year career at Bristol Regional Medical Center and was a long-time member of Victory Baptist Church. Helen was an avid bowler, an impeccable seamstress, and a travel enthusiast. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Houston Wallace Malone; one brother, Basil "Jack" Lee Burnette; and one sister, Ada "Kitty" Kathleen Rodefer. She is survived by one sister, Martha Jean Massengill; one brother, William Lynn Burnette; three daughters, Shirley Gail Malone, Phyllis Marie Malone Reed, and Pamela Sue Malone McReynolds; one son, Jeffrey Wallace Malone; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Austin Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Sunday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers or food, please send memorial contributions in Helen's honor to the charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Malone family.
Malone, Helen Inez
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Malone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.