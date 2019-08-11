Harold Allen Malone, age 93, of Bristol, Va., passed away at his home Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 29, 1925. He served in the United States Army from 1944 1946. Harold retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 1992. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Malone and his best friend Barney Poe. Harold is survived by his son, Allen Malone and wife, Debbie; granddaughters, Jessicca Frye and husband, Allen; Melissa Owens and husband, Richard; grandson, Robbie Baines and significant other, Jennifer Moore; great-granddaughters, Makayla Frye and fiancé, Jared Curtis, Victoria Paige Frye and significant other, Cotey Reece; great-grandson, Adam Smith; great-great-grandsons, Harlan and Holdan Curtis. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Burnette officiating. The committal and interment will be at 1 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service or anytime at the home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his hospice aide, Robin for the loving care she gave to Harold. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Malone.