Harold Allen Malone, age 93, of Bristol, Va., passed away at his home on Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. The committal and interment will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Wright, Stafford Statzer, Ricky Poe, Roger Poe, Richard Owens, Robbie Baines, and Allen Frye Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Phipps, Warren Phipps, Tim Evans, Earl Blankenbecker, Grady Hensley, and Allen Frye Sr. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service or anytime at the home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his hospice aide, Robin for the loving care she gave to Harold. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Malone.