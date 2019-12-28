Frances A. Woodby Malone, age 87, of Bulls Gap, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her residence. She was born December 14, 1932 in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Thomas Davis and Martha Lou Rutherford Woodby. Frances lived most of her life in Bluff City before moving to Bulls Gap in 1991. She attended Philippi Baptist Church in Bulls Gap. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. "Ed" Malone; and sons, James "Junior" Malone and wife, Pam, and Jerry Lee Malone. Survivors include four daughters, Wilma Jackson and husband, Robert, Louise Barnes, Ruth Frye and husband, Allen, JoAnn Akers and husband, Robert; two sons, Bobby Malone and wife, Linda, David Malone and wife, Brenda; sister-in-law, Shirley Malone; son-in-law, Earl Barnes; sister, Peggy Miller; twenty-four grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; nine great-great- grandchildren; brother, Junior Woodby and wife, Nell; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Donna Fillers and husband, Jimmy; and special granddaughters and caregiver, Amy and Julie, and Misty Barnes. The funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Bradley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Malone and Raymond Smith. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Avalon Hospice, Dr. Jamie Oakley and Staff, Ashley Drug Store and Friends for all their loving care, prayers and support. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.