Billy D. Malone, 80, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bluff City, Tenn., on January 22, 1940, son of the late Fred and Alley Mae Cotter Malone, in addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Joy Cross, Helen Settle and Shirley Leonard; and four brothers, Hack Malone, Lester Malone, Charles Malone and Freddy Malone.. Billy was retired with 28 years of service with the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department. He also worked as a security guard at the Bristol Mall for several years. He attended West Hills Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting and playing bingo. Billy is survived by one daughter, Teresa Malone Dinkel and husband, Gary; two sons, Russ Malone and wife, Joyce and Robbie Malone; eight grandchildren, Brandie Dinkel Burress and husband, Tyler, Brent Dinkel, Cory Dinkel and wife, Caitlin, Becca Malone, Erin Malone, Brandon Malone, Jenna Malone and his best buddy, Connor Malone; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sue Brush and husband, Chuck, Jean Taylor and Evelyn Chaney; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special Thank You to Dr. Thompson and Dr. Merrill for all the care shown to Billy during his illness. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the Heritage Chapel of Love Mausoleum, Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Jack Spurgeon, Joey Musser, Scotty Ashley, Mike Stout and Chris Marshall. Honorary pallbearers will be Bristol Tennessee Fire Department. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Malone and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.