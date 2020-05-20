GLADE SPRING, Va. Bernadette Meade Malkiewicz, age 79, died on May 18, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital after battling Alzheimer's disease for over 15 years. Bernie was born in Dover, Del., to the late Harold J. and Helene Meade. She was a former resident of Wenonah, N.J., Houston, Texas, Bay Village, Ohio, and Tomball, Texas prior to moving to Glade Spring in 1999. She graduated with the academic honors of Summa Cum Laude from Glassboro State Teachers College in New Jersey and taught elementary school for 20 years. She was married for 59 years to Stanley Malkiewicz. Bernie enjoyed their farm, raising cattle, and trout fishing. She also loved the mountains and all wild creatures, bluegrass music, historical events, and local cuisine. In her younger days, she raced motorcycles and shot skeet. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat Hawthorne and Carol Pearl. Survivors include husband, Stanley Malkiewicz; daughters, Whitney Noel and husband, Mike, of Gay, Ga., Kim Leonard of Huffman, Texas, and Natalie Cox and husband, Tim, of Sharon Center, Ohio. She is also survived by three sisters, Mary Donavan of Marietta, Ga., Donna Armstrong of Bear, Del., and Anne Beck of Houston, Texas; as well as 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services at this time will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the Malkiewicz family.
