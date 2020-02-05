Lawrence "Raymond" Malcolm, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1949, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Bruce and Pauline Snodgrass Malcolm. Raymond was employed by Ford Motor Co. for many years and retired after 20 years from First Tennessee Human Resource Services (Net Trans). He was a wonderful husband, father, stepfather and beloved papaw. Avid race fan and served this great country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Jane Blair; and brother, Hughie Malcolm. Survivors include his wife, Velma Leonard Malcolm; daughter, Brenda Malcolm Grunder and husband, Robert; sons. Raymond Malcolm and wife, Kelly, and Richard Malcolm; stepdaughters, Barsha Grant, Felicity Starnes and husband, Jason, and Tara Ashkettle and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Saylor, Hunter, Cole, Samantha, Jerry, Austin, Christian, Harley, Kenzie, Levi, Malcolm, Brandon, Alanna and Hunter; great-grandson, Phoenix; sisters, Sue Miles and husband, Doug, and Claudette Sproles and husband, Robert; brothers, Bruce Malcolm and wife, Hazel, Gene Malcolm and wife, Frances, and Billy Malcolm; and brother-in-law, Tony Blair. The funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nathaniel Leonard and Pastor Gordon Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hines Cemetery with military honors conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Danny Ashkettle, Tony Blair, Jason Starnes, Roy Leonard, Troy Leonard and Christian Pennington. The family wishes to thank all the family and many friends for all their support, love and prayers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

