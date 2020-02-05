Lawrence "Raymond" Malcolm, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1949, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Bruce and Pauline Snodgrass Malcolm. Raymond was employed by Ford Motor Co. for many years and retired after 20 years from First Tennessee Human Resource Services (Net Trans). He was a wonderful husband, father, stepfather and beloved papaw. Avid race fan and served this great country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Jane Blair; and brother, Hughie Malcolm. Survivors include his wife, Velma Leonard Malcolm; daughter, Brenda Malcolm Grunder and husband, Robert; sons. Raymond Malcolm and wife, Kelly, and Richard Malcolm; stepdaughters, Barsha Grant, Felicity Starnes and husband, Jason, and Tara Ashkettle and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Saylor, Hunter, Cole, Samantha, Jerry, Austin, Christian, Harley, Kenzie, Levi, Malcolm, Brandon, Alanna and Hunter; great-grandson, Phoenix; sisters, Sue Miles and husband, Doug, and Claudette Sproles and husband, Robert; brothers, Bruce Malcolm and wife, Hazel, Gene Malcolm and wife, Frances, and Billy Malcolm; and brother-in-law, Tony Blair. The funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nathaniel Leonard and Pastor Gordon Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hines Cemetery with military honors conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Danny Ashkettle, Tony Blair, Jason Starnes, Roy Leonard, Troy Leonard and Christian Pennington. The family wishes to thank all the family and many friends for all their support, love and prayers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL WITH POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .A SLOW-MOVING FRONTAL SYSTEM WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN THROUGH THURSDAY. TODAY'S RAINFALL HAS CREATED FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR FLASH FLOODING WITH ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THAT REPEATEDLY TRACK OVER THE SAME AREAS COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, EAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, CHEROKEE AND CLAY. IN EAST TENNESSEE, ANDERSON, BLEDSOE, BLOUNT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, BRADLEY, CAMPBELL, CLAIBORNE, COCKE SMOKY MOUNTAINS, EAST POLK, GRAINGER, HAMBLEN, HAMILTON, HANCOCK, HAWKINS, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, KNOX, LOUDON, MARION, MCMINN, MEIGS, MORGAN, NORTH SEVIER, NORTHWEST BLOUNT, NORTHWEST CARTER, NORTHWEST COCKE, NORTHWEST GREENE, NORTHWEST MONROE, RHEA, ROANE, SCOTT, SEQUATCHIE, SEVIER SMOKY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST CARTER, SOUTHEAST GREENE, SOUTHEAST MONROE, SULLIVAN, UNICOI, UNION, WASHINGTON, AND WEST POLK. IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, LEE, RUSSELL, SCOTT, WASHINGTON, AND WISE. * THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS. * HEAVY RAIN WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COULD CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. PEOPLE IN THE WATCH AREA SHOULD BE AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF RAPIDLY RISING CREEKS AND STREAMS. AVOID LOW LYING AREAS...AND BE CAREFUL WHEN APPROACHING HIGHWAY DIPS AND UNDERPASSES. NEVER ATTEMPT TO DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED. IF YOU COME TO A CLOSED OR FLOODED ROAD...TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! &&