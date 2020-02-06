Lawrence "Raymond" Malcolm, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nathaniel Leonard and Pastor Gordon Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hines Cemetery with military honors conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

