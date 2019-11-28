MARION, Va. Margaret Tilson Main, age 87, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Valley Health Care Center, Chilhowie, Va. Margaret was born in Smyth County, Va., August 31, 1932 to the late Arthur and Margaret Cullop Tilson. She was the last of eight children. Margaret was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in York County, Va. and was very involved with her church, teaching Sunday school and Bible classes. She retired after many years of employment as a shipyard secretary. Margaret loved children, cooking, reading her Bible and doing nice things for people. Her every act was an act of friendship and kindness. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Owen Main; and a special niece, Billie Cummings, who was her primary caregiver for many years. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Middle Fork Cemetery with Blake Frazier officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. To share memories of Margaret Tilson Main, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Margaret's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
