James W. Maiden Jr. James W. Maiden Jr., age 87, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. James was born in Abingdon, Va., to the late James W. Maiden Sr. and Hattie Ratcliffe Maiden. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Olivene Hawkins. He was a graduate of Emory and Henry College and a veteran of the Korean War. He was employed at Valleydale Packers for 30 years, retiring as Evening Superintendent. He had a lawn care business for many years. James was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Marie Rather Maiden; daughter, Stephanie Zohorsky; son, James W. Maiden III; sister, Annie Laurie James; grandchildren, Katie Shubert, Christina De Marco, Andrew Zohorsky, Derek Maiden and Emily Maiden; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Christian Care Center of Bristol for their compassionate, loving care extended to James. They were a blessing to our family. We would also like to thank Caris Healthcare and the Veteran Administration for their faithful and loving help during the past few months. There will be a private graveside at Forest Hills Memory Gardens Dr. Allen Roberst officiating. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 423) 989-4800 is serving the Maiden family.

