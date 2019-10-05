ABINGDON, Va. Donald Wayne Maiden, age 81, and formerly of Bristol, Va., passed on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Mr. Maiden was an employee of Burlington Industries for over 40 years and retired from Electorlux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lucille Garvey Maiden; and sisters, Bonnie Cunningham and Dorothy Stowe. Mr. Maiden is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sally Ellison Maiden; son, Henry C. Lloyd Jr. and wife, Laurie, of Hixson, Tenn.; daughters, Tammy Lloyd Lambert and husband, Scott, of Bristol, Va. and Sandra Maiden Pascasio and husband, Christian, of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Philip Casey and Sara Smith; brother, Harry Maiden and wife, Marie, of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Dr. Martin Monahan will be an honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Donald Wayne Maiden is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Harbor House closing after 28 years in Abingdon
-
Teen in Tennessee killed himself after intimate messages to another boy were leaked by classmates, his family says
-
VHSL Playoff Power Point Ratings released for first time in 2019
-
Bristol Regional among Tennessee's top hospitals
-
Friday's High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389