ABINGDON, Va. Donald Wayne Maiden, age 81, and formerly of Bristol, Va., passed on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Mr. Maiden was an employee of Burlington Industries for over 40 years and retired from Electorlux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lucille Garvey Maiden; and sisters, Bonnie Cunningham and Dorothy Stowe. Mr. Maiden is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sally Ellison Maiden; son, Henry C. Lloyd Jr. and wife, Laurie, of Hixson, Tenn.; daughters, Tammy Lloyd Lambert and husband, Scott, of Bristol, Va. and Sandra Maiden Pascasio and husband, Christian, of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Philip Casey and Sara Smith; brother, Harry Maiden and wife, Marie, of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Dr. Martin Monahan will be an honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Donald Wayne Maiden is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

