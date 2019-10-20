SALTVILLE, Va. Deborah T. Maiden, age 64, passed from her temporary earthly life to her eternal home with Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Debbie has worked in youth ministry at Main Street Christian and has been the youth director at Friends Community Church for 18 years. She was a retired TRW employed and currently works for the Smyth County School Board as a substitute teacher. As she said, "the best job I've ever had". She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Edward Tuggle; and brother, Michael Jerome Tuggle. Debbie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael Maiden; her sons, Vincent Maiden and wife, Ludna, and her precious grandchildren, Xander and Lily; son, Adam Maiden and wife, Allana; special son, Daniel Jean Batiste and his children, Meeka, Khaleesi, and Malachi; mother, Lois Tuggle; sisters, Faye McCready and husband, Ralph, and Frankie DeBusk and husband, Jay; special family members, Rachel Lankford and husband, Josh; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services and a celebration of her life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Friends Community Church with Pastor Ked Johnson, Pastor Jackie Branson and Pastor Andy Bresnock officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. "Ms. Debbie" loved her children, grandchildren, and all of the youth in her community. Her legacy will be the lives they live out, honoring her and changing generations to come. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to: Saltville Weekday religious Education Program, c/o June Totten, P.O. Box J, Saltville, VA 24370. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Debbie Maiden family.