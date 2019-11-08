Verna Lowe Mahaffey, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Crisfield, Md. on March 9, 1920, to the late Preston and Miriam Lowe. Her early years were spent on Smith Island in the town of Tylertown where her father was a waterman. During World War II Verna joined the Women's Army Corps. She was stationed in North Africa and Italy where she met and married her husband, John. Following the war, the couple returned to John's hometown of Abingdon. In her later years Verna became an avid bridge player. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John J. Mahaffey; and two sons, Michael Mahaffey and Timothy Mahaffey. She is survived by her son, John D. Mahaffey and wife, Beth, of Abingdon; sister, Jenevieve Aitken; seven grandchildren, Erin, Kimberley, Amanda, Victoria, Ann, David and Elizabeth; and eight great-grandchildren, Megan, Daniel, Rosemarin, Grace, Will, Luke, Harrison, and Gabriel. A private committal service will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abingdon VFW Post 1994, P.O. Box 2105, Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Verna Lowe Mahaffey is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).