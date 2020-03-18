Ruby Jean Mabe, 73, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Grace Healthcare in Abingdon, Virginia. She was born on February 5, 1947, in Taylor's Valley where she resided for 64 years. She loved people and always had a kind word for everyone she met. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Verna Barr; her husband, Fred Mabe; brothers, Earl and Paul Barr; and sister, Joyce Wallace. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Thomas (Tim) of Lebanon, Va.; granddaughter, Amanda Helton (David) of Bristol, Va.; sister-in-law, Geraldine Barr of Mountain City, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Thelma Greer (Stacy) of Taylor's Valley, Va.; sister-in-law, Gloria Barr of Opelika, Ala.; cousins, James Richardson of Taylor's Valley, and Ford Richardson of Damascus; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Grace Healthcare for their compassion in caring for Jean during her time at the facility, as well as the hospice team that helped make her final days peaceful and comfortable. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Maurice Widener and Pastor Junior Gobble officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Tim Read, Roger Morrison, Hunter Morrison, Tony Wallace, Ford Richardson, and David Helton. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to Taylor's Valley Christian Church, P.O. Box 143, Damascus, VA 24236. Flowers are also welcome. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Mabe and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, (276) 475-3631.

Service information

Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue, P.O. Box 950
Damascus, VA 24236
Mar 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
2:00PM
Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home
203 N. Shady Avenue P.O. Box 950
Damascus, VA 24236
Mar 21
Committal Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
12:00AM
Sunset Memorial Park
21674 Monroe Road
Damascus, VA 24236
