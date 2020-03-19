Ruby Jean Mabe, 73, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Grace Healthcare in Abingdon, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Maurice Widener and Pastor Junior Gobble officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Tim Read, Roger Morrison, Hunter Morrison, Tony Wallace, Ford Richardson, and David Helton. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to Taylor's Valley Christian Church, P.O. Box 143, Damascus, VA 24236. Flowers are also welcome. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Mabe and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, (276) 475-3631.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
203 North Shady Avenue, P.O. Box 950
Damascus, VA 24236
2:00PM
203 N. Shady Avenue P.O. Box 950
Damascus, VA 24236
12:00AM
21674 Monroe Road
Damascus, VA 24236
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
VHSL CLASS 2 BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City's Scott Vermillion questions John Marshall's player pipeline
-
Eight Northeast Tennessee men charged in human trafficking investigation
-
Developers discuss plans for development in downtown Bristol
-
Grandmother: Last time saw missing toddler was in September
-
BTCS emails: Tudor asked for raise before taking interim position
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389