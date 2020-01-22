ABINGDON, Va. Clair Mae Mabe, 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, with her three children by her side. She was born to the late Charlie and Mary "Fanny" Hughes of Lebanon, Virginia. Clair graduated from Lebanon High School in 1958. She married her beloved husband Robert Lee Mabe in 1958. They lived in Washington County for most of their married life. Clair is survived by their three children, David Mabe and his wife, Cheri, of Charlotte, N.C., Daryl Mabe and his wife, Cindy, of Washington County, Va. and LeDonna Stuart and her husband, Mike, of Washington County, Va. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Clair was predeceased by her loving husband in 2016. Clair was an amazing artist who loved to share her gift of painting with others. She enjoyed singing and doing crafts. She was a great cook, seamstress, farmer and builder. Most of all she was an incredible wife, mother and grandmother and Christian woman who loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church for 40 years. She spent the last three years of her life at English Meadows where she was cared for by incredible staff. Thank you English Meadows for your care, love and support. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor David Robins officiating. Those attending are asked to meet a the cemetery at least 15 minutes prior to the service. The family has requested that any donations in Clair's honor be made to Gospel Tabernacle Church, 15292 Enterprise Road, Abingdon, VA 24211. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Clair Mae Mabe is in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Service information
11:00AM
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210