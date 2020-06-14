Lyons-Winebarger, Susie

Susie Lyons-Winebarger of Bristol, Tenn., passed into the arms of our Loving Savior and Father God on June 13, 2020. Mrs. Winebarger was a native of Sullivan County, Tenn. She was known as a very loving mother and wife with a wonderful sense of humor who was always gracious, kind and generous to everyone. She was formerly employed with Eastman Corporation. Susie was extremely talented in interior decorating and was a marvelous cook with a unique spirit of giving to others exuding great love for her family and friends. She was a devoted Christian since childhood and a member of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. Susie was preceded in death by her parents, James Andrew and Mary Scalf-Lyons; husband, Charles Conley Winebarger; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruby Lyons-Carver and husband, Otis, Burlen Lyons-Morris and husband, Earl, Anna B. Lyons-Sams-Malone and husband, Ira, Ella Lyons-Stout and husband, William "Willie", and Mary Lee Lyons-Buckles and husband, Jewel. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry Winebarger-Reeter and husband, Mark, of Bristol, Tenn.; sisters-in-law, Margaret Winebarger of Washington, N.C., and Louise Winebarger of Blountville, Tenn.; nephews, Dallas Sams of Bluff City, Tenn., Bob Winebarger of Lilburn, Ga., Jim Winebarger of Leland, N.C., and Bart Winebarger of St. Petersburg, Fla.; nieces, Joanne Malone-Allen of Bluff City, Kathy Stout-Blackwell of Bristol, Va., Judy Carver-Schmollinger of Knoxville, Tenn., Tina Winebarger-Miller of Chocowinity, N.C., and Linda McCrary-Suttor of Franklin, Tenn.; along with several great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Special thanks are extended to Dr. Geoffrey G. Correll and Avalon Hospice Care. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Stan Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and entombment will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
