Lyons-Winebarger, Susie

Susie Lyons-Winebarger Susie Lyons-Winebarger of Bristol, Tenn., passed into the arms of our Loving Savior and Father God on June 13, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Stan Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and entombment will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

