Shirley Frances Null Lyons, age 84, of Bristol, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 29, 1935, in War, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arthur and Myrtle Vanover Null. Shirley lived most of her life in the Bristol area and retired from United Intermountain Telephone Company. Shirley was a faithful member of Shelby Street Church of God. She loved her family and friends unconditionally but she loved the Lord more. The grace and love she showed anyone she ever met is simply unforgettable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Samuel O. Lyons; sisters, Reva Jesse, Freda Carson and Vera Gross; and brother, Cecil Null. Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Wilson (Jim Wilson), Angela Price (the late Bill Price); brother, Glen Null; grandchildren, Heather Cannady (Brandon), Jamie Holmes (Mike), Dustin Price (Bridney), and Chevy Price (Baleigh Shortt); great-grandchildren, Shane Coombs, Chloe Coombs, Katelyn Cannady, Mikey Holmes, Madilyn Holmes, William Price, Conner Price, and Ashelynn Price; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 26, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mack Edger and Brother Norris officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.