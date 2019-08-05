Mary Madeline Lyons, 88, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home in Abingdon, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Riverview Chapel - Garrett Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Riverview Chapel - Garrett Funeral Home with Mr.Wayne Baker officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Lyons and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 205 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236. Ph.#: (276) 475-3631.