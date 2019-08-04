Mary Madeline Lyons, 88, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home in Abingdon, Virginia. She was born in Washington County, Va., on February 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Harrison and Virty Blevins Hamm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Gloria Dean Turnmire; and five brothers, Dean, Tom, Garman, Hunder, and Soloman Hamm. Mary was a resident of Abingdon for several years. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. Mary is survived by one daughter, Melissa Sue Turnmire and husband, Don, of Abingdon, Va.; one sister, Beulah Hamm of Damascus, Va.; two granddaughters, Lora Logan and Christy Widener; two grandsons, Derik Dean and Cody Dean; several great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Riverview Chapel - Garrett Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Riverview Chapel - Garrett Funeral Home with Mr.Wayne Baker officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Lyons and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 205 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236. Ph.#: (276) 475-3631.