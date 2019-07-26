Eugene Emil Lyons, age 90, of Richlands, Virginia, went to heaven to join his loving wife, Thelma Geneva Lyons, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born August 24, 1928 in Keokee, Virginia to the late John Wesley and Ethel Mae Bledsoe Lyons. He served his country as a Machinist Mate aboard a submarine tender ship from 1945 to 1949 in the United States Navy. He returned to his home in Tazewell County where he met the love of his life, Geneva Lyons. He dedicated his life to his entire family and was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a very talented, self-taught man who worked in a variety of professions and excelled in them all. He worked in the coal industry for many years. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Geneva Lyons; sister, Peggy Lowe; and brothers, John W. Lyons II, Ray Lyons, and Bobby Lyons. Those who remain to carry on his legacy are daughters, Carolyn Alley and husband, John of Richlands, Virginia, Donna Havens and husband, David of Tazewell, Virginia; sons, Michael Lyons and wife, Barbara of Kingsport, Tenn., Larry Lyons of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jeff Lyons, Jason Lyons, Sarah Peebles, Ashley Alley, Erin Keene, Lindsey Havens, Allison Havens, J.T. Lyons, and Ben Lyons; eleven great-grandchildren also survive. Special sister-in-law, Maxine Blankenship; special caregivers, Robin Profitt, Barbara Coleman, Eva Carol Miller; and the loving staff of Commonwealth Senior Living, and the staff of Legacy Hospice. Funeral services for Eugene Lyons will be conducted Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia with the Rev. Gary Lyons officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia. Members of Casey-Shortt VFW Post #9640 will conduct military graveside rites. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Food Pantry, 106 Veterans Drive, Richlands, Virginia 24641 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in memory of Eugene Emil Lyons. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.