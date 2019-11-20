SAVANNAH, Ga. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, world renowned Marvel and DC Comic artist, Tom Lyle, died on November 19, 2019, due to complications from a brain aneurysm. He was 66. In addition to being an artist, he taught Sequential Art at Savannah College of Art and Design for over 15 years. He became an inspiration, guiding force, mentor and often second father to many of his students. He is best known for drawing the Robin Mini Series, Spiderman and designing the iconic Scarlet Spider's costume for Marvel. With admiring fans all over the world, he was a regular at many domestic and international comic conventions. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Lyle, and parents, Bitsy and Henry Lyle. He is survived by his wife, Susan Paris Lyle and family, Patrick Paris, Lori Webb Paris, and Jean Paris; his brother, Sandy Lyle, and family, Kim, Kristen, Allyson, Michael, Jessica, Christopher, Kaiden, Brittany, Joe, Kyler; his niece, Kathryn Lyle Dailey, and family, Brien, Veronica, Lucy, Hudson; his nephew, Sam Somers and his wife, Dori; and nephew, Layton Lyle. Tom's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 6412 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31406. In lieu of flowers, please see Tom Lyle's Go Fund Me page or make a donation to Grace United Methodist Church.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.