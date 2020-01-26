Lunsford, James "Ted" Edward

COEBURN, Va. James "Ted" Edward Lunsford, 78, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward James and Jeanette Bright Lunsford; and his wife, Patricia Ann Lunsford. He was a former Salesman for Rish Equipment for 25 years plus, avid fisherman, hunter, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Surviving are his son, Mark (Kim) Lunsford of Coeburn, Va.; daughters, Jeannie Lunsford of Washington State, and Frederica Whitmore of Wisconsin; a stepson, Greg (Paula) Harris of Coeburn, Va.; a sister, Patricia (Aubrey) Ward of St. Paul, Va.; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, Va. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. with Jibber Ward and Buddy McGlothlin speaking. Military graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, Va., by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and Local VFW Members. The family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, VA 24230, in charge of arrangements.
