James Thomas "Tommy" Luck Jr., 53, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Radford, Va. and had made his home in Damascus, Va. most of his life. He was the son of the late Dr. James Thomas Luck Sr. and is survived by his mother, Rosalie H. Luck of Damascus, Va. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Anthony Jason Widener. Tommy had attended Virginia Tech and Emory & Henry College and later received his MBA Degree from Ashford University. He loved writing and was a member of the Damascus Writer's Club. He worked at the Mountain Youth Academy in Mountain City, Tenn. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his mother, Tommy is survived by his daughter, Katherine Ann "Katie" Luck of Bristol, Tenn.; two sisters, Lara Ashley Luck of Winston Salem, N.C. and Lisa Luck Widener of Damascus, Va.; one brother, Anthony Leighton "Beau" Luck and his wife, Jessica Littleton Luck, of Dawsonville, Ga.; five nieces and six nephews. Due to the current health concerns and restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. with Pastor David Matlock officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date once the health restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 426, Damascus, VA 24236. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Luck and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.

