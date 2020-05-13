Daphne Marshall Vance Lowry, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Bartmess officiating. All others wishing to take part in the service may do so via livestream from home at www.oakley-cook.com by clicking on Mrs. Lowry's obituary; or by radio transmission at 88.9 FM from the parking lot of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The committal and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Those wishing to attend may follow in procession to the cemetery and remain in their car for the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Lowry and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
