Daphne Marshall Vance Lowry, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 22, 1929, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late James Robert and Mary Elizabeth Faidley Marshall. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, J.C. Vance Jr.; second husband, Charles J. Lowry Sr.; son, John Robert Vance; and sisters, Jewel Lois Lambert and Helen Frances Talley. Daphne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a graduate of Bristol Virginia High School and V.I. College. She was a member of Edgemont Presbyterian Church, the Haven of Rest Auxiliary, and the Christian Women's Club. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Kathryn Vance; stepdaughter, Holly Chaffee; stepson, Johnny Lowry; grandchildren, Jack McReynolds Jr., Charles J. Lowry. III, Marika Lowry Kimerer, Elizabeth Lowry Horn, Nancy Lowry, John Ryan Vance, Sarah Caitlin Vance, David Branson, Kristy Dawn Branson, Nicholas Branson, and George Lowry; and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Bartmess officiating. All others wishing to take part in the service may do so via livestream from home at www.oakley-cook.com by clicking on Mrs. Lowry's obituary; or by radio transmission at 88.9 FM from the parking lot of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The committal and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Those wishing to attend may follow in procession to the cemetery and remain in their car for the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Lowry and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

