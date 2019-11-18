Lowe, Tammie

Lee Ann Geisenhaver ABINGDON, Va. Lee Ann Geisenhaver passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete. Farris Funeral Service; 427 E. Main Street; Abingdon, VA 24210, is serving the family.
