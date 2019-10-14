June Smith Lowe, age 86, of Richlands, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Cedar Bluff, Virginia. She was born in Evergreen, Virginia, daughter of the late Wiley Jefferson and Mary Winnie Myers Smith. She had spent most of her life in the Richlands area and was of the Methodist faith. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer W. Lowe Sr.; son, Stephen Kent Lowe; four sisters; and three brothers. She is survived by daughter, Carolyn Burress and her husband, Kenneth, of Richlands, Virginia; son, Wilmer Wade Lowe Jr., and wife, Nancy, of Belfast, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Shelby Lowe of Lebanon, Virginia; granddaughter, Laura Elizabeth Burress of Lancaster, South Carolina; granddaughter of the heart, Dana Ehlers. In keeping with June's wishes, there will be no services. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.

