DANTA, Va. Joseph Mythias Lowe, age 77, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Burial will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the Grace Cemetery at Counts Chapel on Nealy Ridge in Clinchco, Va. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at the funeral home by 11 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Lowe family.
Lowe, Joseph Mythias
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Lowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.