DANTE, Va. Joseph Mythias Lowe, age 77, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born July 7, 1942, the son of Powell Royal and Lottie Betsy Altizer Lowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Crabtree and a brother, Donald Lowe. He is survived by his wife, Shelby A. Lowe; son, Kevin Lowe and wife, Sonya (Sonie); daughters, Jodi Lowe Davidson and husband, Richard, and Missy Crabtree Hicks and husband, Chad; sons, Claude Crabtree Jr., Gary Crabtree and wife, Susie, Carl Crabtree and wife, Monica, and Michael Crabtree and wife, Morgan; sisters, Nell White and Eunice Breeding and husband, Jackie; brothers, Glenn Lowe and wife, Judy, Phillip Lowe and wife, Shirley, and James Lowe and wife, Regina; 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Joseph Mythias Lowe will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Robbie Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the Grace Cemetery at Counts Chapel on Nealy Ridge in Clinchco, Va. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at the funeral home by 11 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Lowe family.

