James "Jimmy" Lowe, 56, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va., following an extended illness. He was born in Abingdon, Va., on April 11, 1963, a son of the late John "Jackie" and Lorna Lowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margie Parker; and his paternal grandparents, Kernal and Evelyn Lowe.Jimmy really enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed cutting up and joking with his friends even during his time struggling with his illness. He enjoyed hunting. Jimmy is survived by his son, Joshua Lowe; one stepdaughter, Tiffany Phillips; and one brother, John Lowe and his wife, Barbara. The family would like to express a special thank you to some of Jimmy's special friends that helped take care of him through his difficult journey including Mark Neely, Stu Wright, Joey Hockett, Steve Frost, and Charlie Martin. Also a special thanks to Dr. Davis and Lydia and their nurses, Teresa and Tammy and Dr. Tisdale and his staff especially Beverly Bolling who always welcomed Jimmy with a smile, and all the nurse and volunteers at the Cancer Center. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Gary Ritchie officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Penny F. Garrett Sarcoma Foundation, P.O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Lowe and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.

