James "Jimmy" Lowe, 56, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va., following an extended illness. He was born in Abingdon, Va., on April 11, 1963, a son of the late John "Jackie" and Lorna Lowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margie Parker; and his paternal grandparents, Kernal and Evelyn Lowe.Jimmy really enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed cutting up and joking with his friends even during his time struggling with his illness. He enjoyed hunting. Jimmy is survived by his son, Joshua Lowe; one stepdaughter, Tiffany Phillips; and one brother, John Lowe and his wife, Barbara. The family would like to express a special thank you to some of Jimmy's special friends that helped take care of him through his difficult journey including Mark Neely, Stu Wright, Joey Hockett, Steve Frost, and Charlie Martin. Also a special thanks to Dr. Davis and Lydia and their nurses, Teresa and Tammy and Dr. Tisdale and his staff especially Beverly Bolling who always welcomed Jimmy with a smile, and all the nurse and volunteers at the Cancer Center. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Gary Ritchie officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Penny F. Garrett Sarcoma Foundation, P.O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Lowe and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Man killed in Bluff City officer-involved shooting identified
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
A grisly discovery in Virginia: three dead, a sledgehammer with blood and a rifle in the woods, documents show
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Wise County Central, Tazewell, Union, Patrick Henry, Holston display overpowering run games in season-opening wins
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Gate City shocks Richlands, 34-29
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443