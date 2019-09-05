James "Jimmy" Lowe, 56, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va., following an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the graveside of Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Gary Ritchie officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Penny F. Garrett Sarcoma Foundation, P.O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Lowe and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.

