Loving, Kathleen Virginia

Kathleen Virginia Loving, age 90, of Bristol, Va., entered her Heavenly home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her residence. She was a former 41 year employee of Valley Dale Packers. She was a member of Community Baptist Church. Along with her parents, James and Stella Black Jackson, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Wright and Sterling Loving; sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Atkins, Ruth Davis; and half-sister, Ellamae Childress. She is survived by her stepchildren, Linda Harrison and husband, Vayard, Charles Wright and wife, Sandy, Bobby Wright and wife, Deanna, Larry Wright and wife, Karen; special niece, Gilda Summer; special nephews, Steve Lovins and wife, Linda, Fred Byington and wife, Brenda; niece, Judy Houser; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held with the Rev. Todd Crusenberry officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Madalyn Norton and Sharon Morrison for being such wonderful and caring neighbors and to her hospice caregivers, Kayla, Tammy and Sandy. A special thank you also to her special aid Freda and caregiver Elaine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church,1505 Broad Street, Bristol, TN 37620 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Loving.
