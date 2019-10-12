Floyd James Lovett Jr., 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Wellmont Hospital. He is now at peace after suffering for many years from the effects of a debilitating disease. Floyd is now reunited and in the arms of the love of his life, Dottie. He was born on July 22, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio and was a proud Union welder. "Junior" as he was known by many, spent most of his adult life travelling the United States, building the infrastructure of this country. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd James Lovett and Ruby Wolford Lovett; wife, Dorothy Marie Tolbert; sister, Freida Morton; and his granddaughter, Jamie Rose Riccardi. Surviving are his three children, son, James Michael Lovett of Bristol, Va., daughter, Valerie Jean Riccardi of Longwood, Fla., daughter, Constance (Connie) Elaine Rosenbloom and her husband, Gerald, of Coral Gables, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Akard funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing to may make a donation in the name of Floyd James Lovett Jr. to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
