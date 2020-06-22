CHILHOWIE, Va. Roy Jackson Love, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Roy proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. Mr. Love was a retired ABC Special Agent. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores June Love; his parents, John Earnest Love and Georgia Gladys Ratliff Love; and a brother, J.D. Love. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Love and companion, Jerry Sheffey; brother, Warren E. (Gene) Love and wife, Donna of Spotsylvania, Va.; special cousin, Kim Campbell and husband, Tom; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the St. James Cemetery in Chilhowie. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Love Family.
