CHILHOWIE, Va. Roy Jackson Love, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Love as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.