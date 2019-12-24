Mouth of Wilson, Va. Ray Rush Love, age 87, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Salem, Va. Mr. Love was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Faye Hood Love and his daughter, Sandra Moore. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and The U.S. Navy. He served in the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. While in the U.S. Navy he served aboard the USS Battleship Missouri. Survivors include two sons, Keith Love and Phillip Love; his brother, Norman Love; and special caregivers, Tina Delp and Richard Delp. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Fairwood Cemetery in Troutdale, Va., with full military honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral is serving the Love family.