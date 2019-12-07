Jerry Love, 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Holston Manor, in Bristol, Tenn. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on November 17, 1946. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery, in Bristol, Tenn. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Love and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Ph.#: (276) 669-6141.

