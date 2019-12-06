Jerry Love, 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Holston Manor, in Bristol, Tenn. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on November 17, 1946. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice P. Love; two sisters, Cathy Jenkins and Nancy Gaynor; and a nephew, Richard McMillan. He had made his home in Bristol, Tenn. and had attended Charity Pentecostal Tabernacle. He was a painter. Jerry is survived by one son, Jerry Love and his wife, Jennifer, of Bristol, Tenn.; one daughter, Melissa R. Mercer and her husband, Kelly, of Bristol, Tenn.; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three nephews, and one niece. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Burnette and the Rev. Don Snowden officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery, in Bristol, Tenn.. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. on Sunday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Love and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Ph.#: (276) 669-6141.