CHILHOWIE, Va. Estelle Thomas Louthian, 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home in Chilhowie. She was born in 1928, in Smyth County, where she lived all of her life. Estelle was a loving mother and will be missed very much. Mrs. Louthian was a member of the Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Josie Thomas; brothers, Raymond and Charlie Thomas; sister, Ethel Kuhn; her husband, Roy B. Louthian; stepson, Gilmer Louthian; and son-in-law, Vernie Lee Joines. Survivors include her children, Virgie Joines of Chilhowie, R.B. Louthian and wife, Nancy of Kingsport, Tenn., Faye Heath and husband, Leon, of Chilhowie, and Eddie Louthian and wife, Sandra, of Chilhowie; stepson, Paul Louthian of Hagerstown, Md.; two sisters, Francis Thomas of Chilhowie, and Cora Jones of Rural Retreat, Va.; eight grandchildren, Roy and Vickie Joines, Raymond and Ruth Ann Joines, Reginia and Bob Thompson, Charles and Marney Heath, Wayne and Christie Louthian, Travis Louthian, Debby and Wes Booher, and Greg and Jeanie Joines; seven step-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Surber officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the Hospice of Wytheville, Ruth Ann Joines, and Debbie Denny for all of their help. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Louthian family.

