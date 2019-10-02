CHILHOWIE, Va. Estelle Thomas Louthian, 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home in Chilhowie. She was born in 1928, in Smyth County, where she lived all of her life. Estelle was a loving mother and will be missed very much. Mrs. Louthian was a member of the Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Josie Thomas; brothers, Raymond and Charlie Thomas; sister, Ethel Kuhn; her husband, Roy B. Louthian; stepson, Gilmer Louthian; and son-in-law, Vernie Lee Joines. Survivors include her children, Virgie Joines of Chilhowie, R.B. Louthian and wife, Nancy of Kingsport, Tenn., Faye Heath and husband, Leon, of Chilhowie, and Eddie Louthian and wife, Sandra, of Chilhowie; stepson, Paul Louthian of Hagerstown, Md.; two sisters, Francis Thomas of Chilhowie, and Cora Jones of Rural Retreat, Va.; eight grandchildren, Roy and Vickie Joines, Raymond and Ruth Ann Joines, Reginia and Bob Thompson, Charles and Marney Heath, Wayne and Christie Louthian, Travis Louthian, Debby and Wes Booher, and Greg and Jeanie Joines; seven step-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Surber officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the Hospice of Wytheville, Ruth Ann Joines, and Debbie Denny for all of their help. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Louthian family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Harbor House closing after 28 years in Abingdon
-
Teen in Tennessee killed himself after intimate messages to another boy were leaked by classmates, his family says
-
Man who placed bomb at Bristol Compressors in 1994 to be released early
-
VHSL Playoff Power Point Ratings released for first time in 2019
-
Pinnacle developer acquires former Kmart on State Street
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389