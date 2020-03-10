Lopez, Janice Jerline "Jeri"

Janice Jerline "Jeri" Lopez ABINGDON, Va.Janice Jerline "Jeri" Lopez, died peacefully at home on March 9, 2020. Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, Arvil and Braxie Compton Sykes; two brothers, Ed Compton and Ron Sykes; along with four sisters; Darlene Amundson, Nell Cook, Janetta Weaver and Irene Fuller. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lionel "Ray" Lopez; two sons, Terry Sykes and Wade (Sheila) Lopez; one daughter, Gina Lopez-Orfield; one sister, Peggy Mullins; two grandsons, Justin Lopez and Moses Orfield; three granddaughters, Abby (Billy) Pressley, Allie Orfield, and Carrie (Josh) Reeves; along with two great-grandchildren and 17 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeri's honor to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mountain Empire. A private service will be held to celebrate her life. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lopez.
