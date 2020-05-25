Zelma "Rose" Long, age 83, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Jackson County, Tenn. on December 23, 1936, a daughter of the late Perry and Ella Mae Mabrey Smith. Rose enjoyed painting and was a gifted artist. She was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Johnson City, Tenn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Golda Barnes, Juanita Bailes, Winnieta Thompson, Geraldine Pate; and her brother, Cecil Smith. Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Farrell Long; son, Christopher Long and wife, Lynne; daughter, Amanda Salvatore and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Patrick Long, Stephen Salvatore, and Isaac Salvatore; brother, Billy Smith; and special nieces, Shirley Ornduff and Carolyn Harlow. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Craig Wylie officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. Friends and family members will meet at the cemetery. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: YBDKTV Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

