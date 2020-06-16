Virginia Ball Long, 92, of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Virginia was born on October 27, 1927, in Washington County, Va., to the late James David Ball and Hattie Jones Ball but lived most of her life in Blountville. Virginia graduated from Blountville High School in 1945, attended Virginia Intermont College and graduated from King College in 1949. She was a science teacher at Blountville High School before becoming a homemaker. A devoted wife, mother, and member of Blountville Presbyterian Church, she had a passion for serving God and others. Failing health in her later years limited her ability to serve, but she always possessed a great love in caring for children. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her brothers, J.D. Ball and Johnny Ball; and her sister, Mary Eades. Virginia is survived by her sister, Bonnie Buchanan and husband, Ray; sons, Joe and wife, Anita, John and wife, Sheila, and Jim and wife, Susie; daughters, Helen Chivers and husband, Ken, Hazel Salama and husband, Al, and Lilly Osborne; 20 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Blountville Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Blountville Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Blountville Cemetery. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660, or Blountville Presbyterian Church, 3400 Highway 126, P.O. Box 424, Blountville, TN 37617. The family expresses special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, nurse Melissa Ealey, and caregiver Debi Camden. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Long family.
