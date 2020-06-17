Virginia Ball Long, 92, of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Blountville Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Blountville Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Blountville Cemetery. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660, or Blountville Presbyterian Church, 3400 Highway 126, P.O. Box 424, Blountville, TN 37617. The family expresses special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, nurse Melissa Ealey, and caregiver Debi Camden. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Long family.

