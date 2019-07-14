ABINGDON, Va. Gary L. Long, 70, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 23, 1949, in Washington County, Va., and was a lifelong resident. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Gary was retired from the construction business after working several years for Tri-City Industrial Builders. He was an avid deer hunter and loved fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Denver Long; brother, Glen Long; and sisters, Tina Norris and Patricia Johnson. Survivors include his mother, Lottie Sheffield; son, Matthew Long; sisters, Janice Robins, Lisa Castle (Tommy) and Lora Hagy (David); several nieces and nephews; special friends, Millie and Don Turnmire and Hope Keller and her son, Hunter. Visitation will be from 12 until 2 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Forest Hills Memory Gardens for a graveside service with Minister Don Turnmire officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. Pallbearers will be Jim Keesee, Kyle Osborne, Gary Scyphers, Tommy Castle, David Hagy and Gavin Blevins. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Long.