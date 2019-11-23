Litton, Callie Zane Henderson

ABINGDON, Va. Callie Zane Henderson Litton, age 86, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at NHC in Bristol, Va. Zane was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Va. and was a member of the Lindell Church of Christ. Most of her life, she was a hard- working farmer. She also assisted families by being a private duty sitter for the ill. Zane was predeceased by her parents, James Justin and Nettie Johnson Henderson; siblings, Helen Estelle Sillix, D.P. Henderson, Herschel Henderson, Margaret Williams and infant twin, Betty Jane. She is survived by her son, Garry Wayne Litton and wife, Wanda, of Abingdon; daughter, Connie Jane Reynolds and husband, Danny, of Abingdon; special friend, Alona Kennedy, whom she considered a daughter; brothers, D.N "Dot" Henderson and Joy D. Henderson; grandson, Jonathan Daniel Reynolds; granddaughters, Cheyenne Litton, Abigail Mitchell and McKenzie Mitchell; and great-grandsons, Max Daniel Reynolds and Colt Davis Reynolds. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Minister Johnny Farmer officiating. Casket bearers will be Mark Henderson, Eddie Henderson, Tim Henderson, Phil Henderson, Dale Williams, and Jerry Williams. Other nephews will serve as honorary bearers. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at least 15 minutes prior to the service. The family would like to extend heart-felt thanks to the staff at NHC and to Dr. William Handy for the love and care shown to "Miss Callie" during her illness. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Callie Zane Henderson Litton is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
