CHILHOWIE, Va. Timothy Ray Little, age 35, passed away on Wednesday September 11, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Tim was born on June 4, 1984, in Washington County, Va. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Mary Little, and Author and Rachell Fields; and two nieces, Nevaeh and Angel Fields. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Frieda Fields; his son, Damion Ray Little; brother, Johnny Fields; sisters, Suzanna Martinez and Krystal Little; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday September 17, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie. Graveside funeral services will follow in the Glade Baptist Cemetery in Glade Spring with Sister Amber Rivera and Pastor Curtis Duff officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Little Family.