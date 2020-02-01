MARION, Va. Joe Allen Little, age 79, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. surrounded by his family. Allen was born October 7, 1940 in Blountville, Tenn. to the late Elizabeth H. (Lizzy) and William H. (Chick) Little and was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Ferguson and his grandson, William (Will) Clinton Walker. He grew up in Bristol, Va. and married his high school sweetheart, June on August 8, 1958. Allen and June moved to Marion in 1966. They traveled around and made many friends as Allen shared his expertise as a western and round dancing instructor and caller for over 25 years. Allen was a sales representative for Pepsi Cola for 25 years. Through the years Allen received many awards for his service. One award he had the honor of accepting at the White House was for the National Foundation of The March of Dimes Distinguished Voluntary Leadership award for the fight against birth defects for his charitable service. Allen was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with family and friends. He was a member of Holston Hills Country Club for over 40 years. One of Allen's greatest accomplishments was becoming a grandfather. He thrived watching his grandchildren and became more thrilled with two great granddaughters. Survivors include, his wife of 62 years, June Little; sons, Joe Allen Little and wife, Kim of Tampa Fla., Jeff Little and wife, Angela of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Madison Little, Fallon Grinstead and husband, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Gracie Mae Grinstead, Emery Kate Walker; granddaughter in-law, Ashley Walker; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with the Reverend Donald White officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Little family.
Little, Joe Allen
To send flowers to the family of Joe Little, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Joe's Visitation begins.
Feb 3
Funeral Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Joe's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 3
Graveside
Monday, February 3, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery
Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Joe's Graveside begins.