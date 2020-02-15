Lucille Virginia Lippo, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born on October 6, 1927, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Joe Wiley and Sarah Kathline Royston Lippo. Lucille was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and worked as a bookkeeper for Dixie Coca-Cola. Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Katherine "Kathy" Lippo; brothers, Joe Wiley Lippo Jr., Jack Lippo, and Louis Lippo and wife, Jane; niece and nephews, Stephanie Lippo Davis, Joe Lippo III, Mike Lippo, Beau Lippo; and several cousins. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Shelby Hills Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Day officiating. Pallbearers will be Fred Dunacan, Beau Lippo, Bruce Miller, and Tem Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Lippo III and Mike Lippo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society, P.O. Box 922 Kingsport, TN 37662. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
